While Boris Johnson survived scandals over former chief aide Dominic Cummings’ infamous Barnard Castle trip during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent parties in Whitehall as Britons were locked down, and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat which prompted the resignation of his ethics adviser, the allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher proved the final straw for Mr Johnson.

It was perhaps inevitable that a scandal – rather than an election defeat – would end his Downing Street tenure after a career of sailing close to the wind.

No stranger to controversy, Mr Johnson was once sacked from a journalism job for making up a quote and was described by a biographer as having a “casual relationship with the truth”.

It was this cavalier attitude that – eventually – put paid to his time at No 10 and a job he had long coveted.

Legacy

So what is his real legacy?

Journalist Peter Orbone’s video is a must-watch, it is a brutal assessment of Boris Johnson and that state the UK finds itself in.

Watch

Peter Oborne Demolishes Boris Johnson's Legacy @obornetweets pic.twitter.com/sbr4QKvPRl — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) July 12, 2022

Reactions

Powerful stuff and all completely true https://t.co/MaU0uOhSNN — Lady Amsterdam #StandwithUkraine #GTTO 💙🇺🇦 (@jmd60) July 13, 2022

A solid, succinct analysis and historic warning for Britain. Every single one of the current lot of so called Conservatives replacing Johnson are morally corrupt liars and potentially more dangerous. #ToriesOut #GeneralElection https://t.co/YAmhzr84fr — Dario Mazzola (@dariomazzola) July 13, 2022

Brutal but absolutely incontestable. This is the best summary of Boris Johnson’s absolutely ridiculous and thoroughly calamitous premiership in the hollow shell that once was the UK. https://t.co/uusc0D7Fwg — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) July 13, 2022

If you are in the UK, please take the time to look at this and retweet widely. https://t.co/nBTFRUjFxf — Boris Trump (@BorisTrump6) July 13, 2022

It may be 9 minutes long but worth a listen as he explains precisely why nothing will change when Johnston leaves. Media manipulation at large. Be savvy to what is coming next! https://t.co/oohrtZ8hjX — Matt McGlone (@MattMcGlone9) July 13, 2022

This is a powerful analysis from @OborneTweets on the rise of Johnson and where power lies in the UK: https://t.co/Dl8muyKklC — steve richards (@steverichards14) July 13, 2022

