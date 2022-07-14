While Boris Johnson survived scandals over former chief aide Dominic Cummings’ infamous Barnard Castle trip during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent parties in Whitehall as Britons were locked down, and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat which prompted the resignation of his ethics adviser, the allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher proved the final straw for Mr Johnson.
It was perhaps inevitable that a scandal – rather than an election defeat – would end his Downing Street tenure after a career of sailing close to the wind.
No stranger to controversy, Mr Johnson was once sacked from a journalism job for making up a quote and was described by a biographer as having a “casual relationship with the truth”.
It was this cavalier attitude that – eventually – put paid to his time at No 10 and a job he had long coveted.
Legacy
So what is his real legacy?
Journalist Peter Orbone’s video is a must-watch, it is a brutal assessment of Boris Johnson and that state the UK finds itself in.
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Related: Tory MP goes into bat for Sunak but is knocked out of park in viral video