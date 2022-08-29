Revellers have descended on the streets of Notting Hill to mark the first carnival since 2019.

The day kicked off with members of the Emancipated Run Crew – dressed in green in tribute to those who died at Grenfell – beginning the parade and marking the official launch of Notting Hill Carnival.

Co-founder of the club Jules Stephenson said: “It (the atmosphere) is electric – everyone is so excited about carnival being back.”

Sunday, traditionally “family day”, saw bright and dazzling costumes as the carnival procession made its way through Ladbroke Grove.

Crowds of young children blowing whistles danced down the streets with their parents in tow.

Millions are expected to attend the carnival over the course of the two-day festival, which has had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Photobomb

But it was these party people who interrupted a Sky News live report from the carnival that is very amusing.

Watch

Partygoers heading to Notting Hill Carnival took Sky's @MaddyLRatcliffe by surprise when they photo-bombed her live report from the London festival.



Get all the latest from the carnival: https://t.co/GDn8VoAfmg pic.twitter.com/WuEaKy6vAG — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 28, 2022

Was she annoyed?

No way!

She shared the video and wrote: “Thank you to my backing dancers, I couldn’t have done without you.”

Thank you to my backing dancers, I couldn't have done without you https://t.co/9yKJWBIQVC — Madeline Ratcliffe (@maddylratcliffe) August 28, 2022

Reactions

1.

Awww you held it down Madeline! 🥳🥰 — kesewaa (@kb__rowne) August 28, 2022

2.

My phone froze at this point – you look jazzed to be there 😂😍🕺 pic.twitter.com/5qVrNXoYuX — Jonny 🐙 (@Ida_Knowe) August 29, 2022

3.

You held it down still, respect the positive vibes👏🏾 — DROOPZ. (@therealdroopz_) August 28, 2022

4.

So cute how you managed to keep talking even with the happy revellers behind. All good vibes 🤣👌🏾 — JesusJesusJesus (@Dekkkkaaa) August 28, 2022

