Jacob Rees-Mogg struggled to get a grip on the ramifications of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill during a conversation with the highly-regarded barrister, Geoffrey Robertson.

The government hopes to pass the bill before the summer recess, but has been at loggerheads with the House of Lords, which has demanded concessions on the grounds of its brazen cruelty.

In June, the Joint Committee on Human Rights warned that the UK would be turning its back on the vast majority of refugees, in breach of a number of binding international human rights obligations, if the Illegal Migration Bill is passed.

Since then, the Lords have managed to achieve only a handful of concessions.

Addressing the matter on his GB News show, Rees-Mogg appeared to misunderstand the legal ramifications of the bill, much to the chagrin of Geoffrey Robertson KC.

Watch the clip in full below:

