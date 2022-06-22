Nadine Dorries, who once ate an Ostrich’s anus on TV, has called out one of her own party’s MPs for “attention seeking behaviour”.

Irony died after that comment.

His response is epic, but first, we have Nadine’s comments.

Dorries was not happy with William Wragg MP.

He is one of a handful of Tory backbenchers to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote in Johnson’s leadership.

She said: “It is just attention-seeking behaviour from William Wragg who has been a constant critic of the prime minister, who delivered us the greatest majority since Margaret Thatcher.”

'This is William Wragg – it's incredibly disappointing. It's attention seeking behaviour from an MP who's been a constant critic of the PM'@NadineDorries attacks @William_Wragg for claiming he was threatened by No10 over his opposition to @BorisJohnson https://t.co/W0FGH0pmol pic.twitter.com/FIgk5IxiJB — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) January 20, 2022

This response covers a small proportion of her non-stop media appearances.

He decided to tell the House what he thought about Nadine.

Wragg didn’t hold back and said: “I presume Nadine Dorries was wheeled out for the nations entertainment, rather than it’s edification… it was quite astonishing.”

William Wragg – "I presume Nadine Dorries was wheeled out for the nations entertainment, rather than it's edification… it was quite astonishing." pic.twitter.com/4b4zfqfTaC — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 21, 2022

Reactions

Truly remarkable. 2022 and Nads has a place at the top table…… — Conor Whitworth (@WhitworthConor) June 21, 2022

That’s brilliant! Well done William Wragg — Steel Bonnet #FBPE #IamEuropean #GTTO🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@BonnetSteel) June 21, 2022

Your own side think you’re a joke. But you’re worse. You are dangerous in your failure to understand what you destroy. https://t.co/29d1JvSHBy — Lizzy Price 🧡 (@LizzyJPrice) June 22, 2022

I had to check that this was a Conservative MP 😲 https://t.co/wasur9oIfj — Gail H (@GailH42) June 22, 2022

Tory backbencher speaks for the nation..🤣 https://t.co/siZXgHdt8V — Martin Evans 💙 (@Martagnan72) June 22, 2022

