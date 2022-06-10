The Daily Mail has carried out some research that they claim proves that Google has a bias towards left-wing websites.

The paper looked at which news outlets’ articles were returned in last week’s top 11 most searched terms about Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They claim they found that The Guardian came up 38 times in the search results and The Independent was cited 14 times. Yet the Daily Telegraph came up just four times, the Daily Express three times and MailOnline twice.

Nadine Dorries was quoted in the piece saying the analysis proved what many had feared.

Unfair bias

‘I have raised the issue of bias and algorithms distorting democratic content and opinion with Google,’ she said. ‘They have promised to revert to me with evidence that this is not the case which I have yet to receive.

‘This evidence published by the Mail is fairly conclusive and tells us what many have suspected all along.

‘We are looking at how we can address unfair bias and distortion in the forthcoming digital competition bill.’

Dorries then took to Twitter and wrote: “We cannot allow technology to distort democracy and compromise our free and fair society. ⁦@DailyMailUK⁩ has undertaken its own research and the results are disturbing.”

Reactions

1.

You do know grown up people do not believe what the Daily Mail says don't you. https://t.co/EB9zXcGOKt — Stuart Taylor 💙 (@61outof1000) June 10, 2022

2.

It's hard to articulate just how dumb you are, Nadine.



You've clearly no clue as to how stupid and ridiculous you sound to people.



I'm not trying to be nasty, just honest with you. — Sir Thomas H. 💙 #NotMovingOn (@THemingford) June 10, 2022

3.

I feel like they could have started their search for appalling bias a lot closer to home… pic.twitter.com/7iGuXOWxc5 — Devil's Food Cake 👹🎂 (@NoCakeLeft) June 10, 2022

4.

The article is ridiculous. Algorithms do not equate with 'bias'. Even Wikipedia doesn't trust the Mail, and it's quite clear why many Google searchers wouldn't. You really don't have the slightest idea what you're talking about, do you? Simply incredible. — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) June 10, 2022

5.

Wait. Are we not allowed to criticise the prime minister anymore? When did this become North Korea? — *Shakes Fist* (@ShakesFist) June 10, 2022

6.

This free and fair society? pic.twitter.com/HkNxFFpKeR — MysticShrimp (@mystic_shrimp) June 10, 2022

7.

This is straight out of 1984… what next, a Ministry of Truth? — Phillipe Floppe (@PFloppe) June 10, 2022

8.

The utter ineptitude in one tweet by a government minister is frightening. Not only is she promoting a newspaper that consistently promotes bias content and anti democracy articles but she and Daily Mail fail to take account search history and algorithms re google. #Daily mail https://t.co/BOut3vMVJg — Teri 💙♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) June 10, 2022

9.

This should be given a flagship spot in the museum of client journalism pic.twitter.com/ddabSLR9kc — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 10, 2022

10.

Not even the Daily Mail can spin this as anything other than a disaster for Brexit Britain. pic.twitter.com/LjvjsCp2Xt — East Anglia Bylines (@BylinesEast) June 10, 2022

11.

google personalises searches babe x https://t.co/kGaV9Jqawh — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 10, 2022

12.

I searched Google for "Boris Johnson". The top result is shown in a screenshot below – however, I have no desire to have it delivered to my home. https://t.co/rTptkHuF3v pic.twitter.com/pF4OOkpfs1 — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #FBPPR #FBPE (@Mistywoman1) June 10, 2022

13.

Very cool that we have a culture secretary who fundamentally does not understand how the internet works https://t.co/hGKqW41VFU — Fraser (@FraserCadman) June 10, 2022

