Picture the scene…

You’re in a meeting with your entire team and are speaking about a particular topic you have extensive knowledge of. Despite knowing very little about said topic, your manager keeps interrupting and interjecting, offering irrelevant insights and opinions that contradict what you’ve just said. And because they’re the boss, what they say goes.

Sound familiar? Welcome to the Dunning–Kruger effect, a cognitive bias that results in people with low ability or expertise demonstrating an overestimation of their ability and expertise.

While the Dunning–Kruger effect is often misunderstood and people presume it relates to people with low intelligence waxing lyrical about subjects they don’t fully understand.

But intelligence has nothing to do with it. Named after a study conducted by social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, participants were asked to complete a quiz and then estimate how they had performed. Some participants perceived themselves to be more skilled than they really were.

So, how can you resolve this kind of behaviour within the workplace, particularly if your boss is demonstrating Dunning–Kruger traits?

Feedback is essential

While asking for feedback might seem counterintuitive, seeking out feedback is one of the best ways of working with someone that has Dunning–Kruger tendencies.

By asking your manager to outline exactly what they expect from certain projects or roadmap goals and objectives, you’ll be able to clearly outline information and use data and examples to back up your work.

That way they (hopefully) won’t be able to veer off course or ignore the facts in front of them.

Upskill

Soft skills like communication and critical thinking are essential for career progression and advancement within your field. In fact, soft skill-intensive jobs are predicted to account for almost 60 per cent of all jobs by 2030 and separate data highlights teamwork and collaboration, communication and problem solving, and critical thinking as the three most important soft skills in the workplace.

If your employer offers in-house learning and development, make it your business to avail of courses that teach the soft skills listed above as this will help you in your current situation and will also future proof your career options long term.

Alternatively, look at online courses you can do outside of working hours. Coursera has over 100 online course options, some of which are free of charge, while Skillshare offers a membership that allows members to avail of expert-led courses.

