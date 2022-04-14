So folks have been comparing the weird @GMB morning show interview with the climate activist in the UK with *that* scene from #DontLookUp . So we at the @MehdiHasanShow put them side by side & the results are.. astounding. Reality mirroring art! Watch: pic.twitter.com/0n13zgQ2hd

As you can see, the results are rather terrifying:

Mehdi Hasan of MSNBC has played the interview alongside the Hollywood blockbuster Don’t Look Up.

He called the ‘Just Stop Oil’ slogan “plagiarised”, “very Vicky Pollard” and “quite childish” during the discussion.

The Good Morning Britain host was criticised for a “patronising” interview with Just Stop Oil activist Miranda Whelehan on the show this week.

Richard Madely’s interview with a climate activist has been played side-by-side with the film Don’t Look Up to astonishing effect.

