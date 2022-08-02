Only this morning the New York Times has concluded that “the fantasy of Brexit Britain is over.’

At the same time, the power of UK passports has slumped from top of the world rankings in power.

With this, and a mountain of other stuff in mind, Led By Donkeys has released a new video.

Brexit: an update

“Brexit: an update,” featuring former newsreader Anna Ford doing the voiceover, outlines the promises key Brexiters made at the time of the referduem.

It then flashes forward to a look at their reactions now.

All the Brexit big hitters, Nigel Farage, Lord Frost, Jacob Rees-Mogg, David Davis, Boris Johnson etc have a light shone on them, sadly they got their way at a cost to us all.

The difference between then and now is quite stark.

Watch

Brexit: an update (with Anna Ford) pic.twitter.com/jZ3Qkkr361 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 2, 2022

Reactions

‘I told you so’ seems to be the cry, but not in a smug way, more a sad acceptance of the UK’s current plight:

1.

The British people were conned by charlatans. — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) August 2, 2022

2.

The cause of problems in Britain is obvious and it’s not you-know-what! pic.twitter.com/fuZLIcFuBT — Jacek Błaszkowski (@jkb1905) August 2, 2022

3.

Time for a quick game of Brexit Bingo? The rules are still exactly the same as before. pic.twitter.com/umtaU5vXeH — Zero Squared (@zero2blog) February 28, 2018

4.

I often wonder whether, in the privacy of their own homes, they replay the claims and promises they made, compare it with the outcomes delivered (which is not remotely like David Davis’s laughable description of “A Remainer’s Brexit” ) & ask themselves “Whatever have we done?” https://t.co/QKaEtrWdaE — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) August 2, 2022

5.

For the record: speaking as a fervent Remainer, this *was* not, *is* not and never *will* be a "Remainer's Brexit" (whatever that is). You broke it, you own it.



Now… let's all admit that it IS broken, and (if they'll even have us…) #RejoinEU. https://t.co/8dr9tnGfoG — Alex Bellars (Line 1) ☮️🇺🇦🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@alexbellars) August 2, 2022

6.

Second most pressing EU law that Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg detailed as a potential post-Brexit benefit… the vacuum cleaner so powerful that it can outpace a Porsche on the motorway… not one recognised Brexiteer will go hungry because of their idiocy https://t.co/MdQEuKN5Rn pic.twitter.com/fIyXCeH3dR — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) August 2, 2022

7.

The criminal heist inflicted on the country which has divided and impoverished us. Shame on them all! https://t.co/uCPBlZiU1D — Ann West ⭐️💙🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Ann_West1) August 2, 2022

8.

It would be funny if if wasn't so tragic for this country. https://t.co/b4HImGZ3s2 — Sardar #FBPE (@KabulBoy70s) August 2, 2022

9.

If you don’t know what this is, don’t google it.

Brexit was nothing more than a game of Soggy Biscuit played by posh boys who'd changed the rules so that other people have to eat the biscuit. https://t.co/kSW15ellsl — The Tories Made Me German (@WyndhamWallace) August 2, 2022

