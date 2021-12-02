Matt Hancock admitted he had “blown up every part” of his life when he resigned from the cabinet after CCTV footage showed him breaching social distancing rules with an aide.

Asked on ITV’s Peston programme why he didn’t “resign on the spot”, the former cabinet minister said “the first thing I had to, that I focused on was my personal life”.

“When I focused on my professional responsibilities, I decided that I had to resign and that’s what I did,” he insisted.

Humiliating

However, that wasn’t the most humiliating part of the interview.

Speaking out about claims he helped the former landlord of his local pub Jess Phillips said: “What an absolute load of rubbish… did anybody else’s friends get a contract? Mine didn’t. None of my friends are on those lists.”

Hancock acknowledged that it was hard to get PPE last year as “the whole world was trying to get it”. Perhaps trying to flip it around, he said Labour party donors “got those contracts too”.

Interjecting, Phillips said: “We were trying to get that stuff, the owner of that company in my constituency was trying to get it into the government. I had endless phone calls… it’s funny because they were already a provider, however some people’s friends who weren’t providers somehow managed to get through the line.”

Twitter enjoyed the encounter, with LBC presenter James O’Brien summing up what we’re all thinking by commenting: “Oof”.

“What an absolute load of rubbish… Did anyone else’s friends get contracts?”



Watch @JessPhillips and @MattHancock disagree over the handling of PPE contracts during the pandemic.

#Peston pic.twitter.com/RGQTvD2IPq — Peston (@itvpeston) December 1, 2021

Reactions

1.

2.

He had the look if a naughty school boy being told off! — Jack Brudenell (@BrudenellJack) December 2, 2021

3.

Yes Jess, you told the pr*ck! 👏🏼 — #Wear😷#SaveOurNHS #GTTO #FBPPR #FBPE #FreeNazanin (@mspjmason) December 1, 2021

4.

The look on Matt Hancock’s face

Priceless — My_Life (@MyLife68372937) December 1, 2021

Good Law Project

If that wasn’t bad enough for Matt, yesterday he was called out by Anneliese Dodds after he got very annoyed at claims his mate the landlord got a Covid contract.

He was asked to return to Commons and explain why he misled Parliament.

Jolyon Maugham picked up the story with a blistering thread.

Yesterday Matt Hancock got very cross about claims his pub landlord got a Covid contract, calling them "a fabrication pushed by the Labour Party".



Today @GoodLawProject published evidence Matt’s pal was actually subcontracted for a Covid contract.



His reply? Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/YX12IGhs0b — Anneliese Dodds 💙 (@AnnelieseDodds) December 1, 2021

1.

Remember the story of Matt Hancock and Alex Bourne, the publican turned medical equipmemt supplier, a photo of whose pub Mr Hancock kept on his office wall? pic.twitter.com/fMxAkSguum — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

2.

Well yesterday, Mr Hancock went on the attack. He said Alex Bourne "never got a contract from the Government" and that it was a "fabrication pushed by the Labour Party" and "a load of rubbish". pic.twitter.com/Q3p9DdnvpY — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

3.

Well, in a funny sort of way Hancock is telling the truth. If you look for contracts that Bourne's company, Hinpack, won you won't find any. pic.twitter.com/xD0t0HiYIY — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

4.

But in another sort of way, he isn't telling the truth. And the truth is far, far worse.



Another company, called Alpha Laboratories, did win a contract with Matt Hancock's Department. pic.twitter.com/JTpQPkcqDo — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

5.

And if you look at the Alpha Laboratories contract you will see it says this: Alpha Laboratories agrees to sub-contract the manufacturing of the Goods to an entity which we can't know because it was blanked out before publishing. pic.twitter.com/osJwIh3Tzp — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

6.

But a small bird gave me a copy of the contract in its original form and it said this: the contract between the Government and Alpha Laboratories stipulated the manufacturing had to be by Alex Bourne's Hinpack. pic.twitter.com/h4sgHg3MOw — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

7.

Of course, had a contract worth tens of millions been given directly by the Government to a Minister's pal we would know (partly because @GoodLawProject successfully sued and forced Government to publish contracts). — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

8.

So, instead, the Government gave the contract to their pal via Alpha Laboratories in such a way that you were supposed never to find out.



Except for the work done by the Guardian https://t.co/va76UfPYoU – oh, and that small bird. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

9.

Well, Matt Hancock has returned to Parliament to answer @AnnelieseDodds and he's now told a straight lie. He says "the Department of Health does not have a say in sub-contracting arrangements" but… pic.twitter.com/kwi8D8ds5a — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

10.

… in the contract that the Department of Health entered into *it specified* that the sub-contractor would be Alex Bourne's company Hinpack Limited. pic.twitter.com/5PyoMDYGMb — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

11.

Indeed, that is exactly the thing that the thread points out – that Bourne's involvement was shielded behind Alpha Laboratories.



(Conveniently redacted contract here. https://t.co/lAAuheDHdA) — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

12.

In case that link isn't working you can see the contract – stripped of all the bits that embarrass Government – here https://t.co/Gyb9KLrY9q — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 1, 2021

