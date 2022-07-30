Liz Truss has pledged to do “everything in her power” to ensure “militant action” from trade unions can no longer “paralyse” the economy if she wins the Tory leadership contest.

But a new video by Peter Stefanovic has slammed her policy plans.

The Foreign Secretary announced a series of measures aimed at preventing trade unions from causing disruption on strategic rail routes and other national services.

If she becomes prime minister at the beginning of September, Ms Truss said her government would introduce legislation in the first 30 days of Parliament to guarantee a minimum level of service on vital national infrastructure.

Militant

Tailored minimum thresholds, including staffing levels, would be determined with each industry.

Ms Truss would also put an end to members receiving tax-free payments from trade unions on the days they are on strike.

She said: “We need tough and decisive action to limit trade unions’ ability to paralyse our economy.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that militant action from trade unions can no longer cripple the vital services that hard-working people rely on.”

Here is Mick Lynch slamming her proposals.

Mick Lynch of the @RMTunion on Liz Truss threatening to effectively abolish the right of workers to withdraw their labour. pic.twitter.com/UWqVAmfOaV — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 26, 2022

But what of the promise of a high-wage economy?

Peter shared his new video and wrote: ‘2021 – Government says UK is heading to “a high wage economy” 2022 – Government says anyone who won’t settle for a massive real terms pay cut is “militant” or “completely irresponsible” 2022 – Government says it will legislate to stop strike action.’

2021 – Government says UK is heading to “a high wage economy”



2022 – Government says anyone who won’t settle for a massive real terms pay cut is “militant” or “completely irresponsible”



2022 – Government says it will legislate to stop strike action pic.twitter.com/aOaOXX0A8O — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 28, 2022

Could you see a general strike happening soon?

I wonder if a #GeneralStrike would bring this sack of shit government to it's knees? #GeneralStrikeNow https://t.co/XLvo7VRyOC — SilverZ (@SilverZ35104463) July 29, 2022

Related: Sunak blames ‘left-wing agitators’ and ‘woke nonsense’ for bulldozing ‘our history’ – Rosen’s reply is epic