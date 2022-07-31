There was some anger aimed at the police force as a video was shared of officers apparently dancing at an LGBTQ event.
It is not clear when and where this took place, but that made no difference to the fury.
It was shared by former UKIP leader Henry Bolton who wrote: “As a former police officer, I’m ashamed of being associated with the modern force. It’s ill-disciplined, politicised, divisive, is failing the public, too many officers are unprofessional, look unkempt and scruffy and many can hardly speak or write English.”
Then Farage shared it and added: “What a shower!”
It comes as a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of “acting out a rape fantasy” following comments he made about restraining a teenage girl in a group Whatsapp with Sarah Everard’s killer.
William Neville, 34, described the time he “pinned a 15-year-old girl going mental on the floor” as deploying a “struggle snuggle”, in a message to a group chat with six other officers, including Wayne Couzens.
Neville, from Weybridge, Surrey, is charged alongside another serving Met constable, Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, with sending “grossly offensive” messages in the chat, called “Bottle and Stoppers”.
Reactions
A lot of people thought this video was actually a good thing to do, as you can see above, the police could do with some positive interactions with the public.
