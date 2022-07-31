There was some anger aimed at the police force as a video was shared of officers apparently dancing at an LGBTQ event.

It is not clear when and where this took place, but that made no difference to the fury.

It was shared by former UKIP leader Henry Bolton who wrote: “As a former police officer, I’m ashamed of being associated with the modern force. It’s ill-disciplined, politicised, divisive, is failing the public, too many officers are unprofessional, look unkempt and scruffy and many can hardly speak or write English.”

Then Farage shared it and added: “What a shower!”

It comes as a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of “acting out a rape fantasy” following comments he made about restraining a teenage girl in a group Whatsapp with Sarah Everard’s killer.

William Neville, 34, described the time he “pinned a 15-year-old girl going mental on the floor” as deploying a “struggle snuggle”, in a message to a group chat with six other officers, including Wayne Couzens.

Neville, from Weybridge, Surrey, is charged alongside another serving Met constable, Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 45, with sending “grossly offensive” messages in the chat, called “Bottle and Stoppers”.

Reactions

A lot of people thought this video was actually a good thing to do, as you can see above, the police could do with some positive interactions with the public.

1.

Looks like an inclusive force working with the community not against them . What is it with you right wing bigots that you have to be anti everything decent? — martin hardwick 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@martinhardwick) July 30, 2022

2.

The police have far more serious issues https://t.co/p7sJmACnM2 — Manuel Mino (@equal_gay) July 30, 2022

3.

Cry harder, Nigel. Cry much harder. pic.twitter.com/iodCvf4iO3 — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) July 30, 2022

4.

They are embracing and celebrating the wonderful diverse culture we enjoy.



Why is this a problem for you? — Mark (@markbatchelor72) July 30, 2022

5.

You prefer women being handcuffed at vigils and killed by police officers? Why are you still in the UK. As you said so so many times to others, if you don't like it leave. — birgit fujer 💙 (@BFujer) July 31, 2022

6.

Agreed… this is the sort of image we want to associate with the police, not them being nice to people!! pic.twitter.com/0Gf5TW3wx2 — Tim Eastgate (@TimEastgate) July 31, 2022

7.

I much prefer this public involvement (you know what the police are supposed to be, by consent, part of the community) than well… bants and murder https://t.co/aKrhKPkiT4 — Lewis Sutton 🇺🇦 (@Lewis_Sutton) July 30, 2022

8.

You're getting triggered by police engaging positively with the community they serve.



And honestly, I love it.

Please. PLEASE Henry… Cry more!

❄️😂❄️😂❄️😂❄️😂❄️😂 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 30, 2022

