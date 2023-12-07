Reminders of why Benjamin Zephaniah rejected an OBE are being shared on social media following his tragic death.

The dub poet, known for his works about refugees and healthy eating and appearances in hit BBC show Peaky Blinders as Jeremiah Jesus, has passed away at the age of 65, his family have announced.

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before his death.

The Birmingham-born poet was nominated for autobiography of the year at the National Book Awards for his work, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, and it was also shortlisted for the Costa Book Award in 2018.

He was kicked out of school at the age of 13, unable to read or write and had dyslexia.

In his 20s he travelled to London where his first book Pen Rhythm was published by Page One Book.

His first writings used dub poetry, a Jamaica style of work that has evolved into the music genre of the same name, and he would also perform with the group The Benjamin Zephaniah Band.

Zephaniah rejected an OBE in 2003 due to the association of such an honour with the British Empire and its history of slavery.

He was often outspoken on racial abuse and education.

Reminders of the moment he spoke out about the affair are being shared on social media.

Watch the clip in full below:

Benjamin Zephaniah on his refusal to accept an OBE.



'No way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire.'



Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FgSsth8TaQ — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) December 7, 2023

