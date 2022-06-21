Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia.

Now he has met up with President Zelensky and it is a wonderful moment.

The American actor, 56, arrived in Poland on Saturday and was pictured in the large south-eastern city of Rzeszow, close to the border, speaking to aid workers in a storage facility.

Stiller, who is a long-term Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – the UN refugee agency – has since visited Ukraine on World Refugee Day.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Stiller said: “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller, and I’m here in Ukraine. I’m meeting people who’ve been impacted by the war and hearing how it’s changed their lives.

“War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home.

“Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

Meeting

Stiller told President Zelenskyy: “It’s a great honour for me. You are my hero. You quit a great acting career for this.”

“Not so great as you,” he replied.

Stiller went on: “I feel that it’s hard to understand what’s going on here if you haven’t been here.

“We were talking about the actual impact of coming here. I just was in Irpin this morning, saw the level of destruction.

“You see it on TV, you see it on social media, it’s something else to actually see it and feel it and then to talk to people. We have talked to a bunch of people.”

Watch

Hollywood star Ben Stiller met former actor and current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday.



Read the full story: https://t.co/hjTiolBmZq pic.twitter.com/Ovh7na4Iug — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2022

⚡️Zelensky meets with Hollywood actor, UN Goodwill Envoy Ben Stiller.



After visiting settlements in Kyiv Oblast, Stiller told Zelensky that seeing the destruction caused by Russia’s war in person was much more striking compared to what he saw on TV.



📷 President's Office pic.twitter.com/QaGdPibZOE — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 20, 2022

It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/zpNpva233j — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 20, 2022

However, one person remembered Ben Stiller from Extras by Ricky Gervais.

Here's your chance @rickygervais looks like Ben Stiller is making a film about an eastern European war@BenStiller https://t.co/XlGY8TMqYw pic.twitter.com/USgePPvoy3 — Mike Lenihan (@MikeyLenihan) June 21, 2022

