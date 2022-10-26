Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce has courted controversy after describing desperate asylum seekers as “wretched people” on Good Morning Britain.
The columnist said the appointment of Suella Braverman – just days after she was asked to leave the position over a security breach – was a good thing because she’ll “get to grips” with those making the perilous journey.
Braverman returned to frontline politics after just a week’s rest yesterday after she was included in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.
The move has provoked controversy, but it’s nothing that Pierce can’t outdo during a morning’s TV segment:
