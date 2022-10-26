#GMB I've had to turn it off because my TV is relatively new and Andrew Pierce is putting it in jeopardy every time he opens his repulsive mouth.

#GMB are you allowing Andrew Pierce to spout his vile hate speech on your programme? Disgusted. Get rid of this odious commentator.

Complaint gone in to ofcom @GMB about Andrew pierce calling refugees wretched people keep that vile man off tv

@mrjamesob Tory client journalist Andrew Pierce going full on Farage on GMB, calling asylum seekers “wretched people” and when the vile policy of sending them to Rwanda arises, his response is “good”! Disgusting little man! pic.twitter.com/9fHPCWQxTP

Andrew Pierce calling refugees “wretched people”. @GMB you ok with this? https://t.co/CujZ0WnHKY

The move has provoked controversy, but it’s nothing that Pierce can’t outdo during a morning’s TV segment:

Braverman returned to frontline politics after just a week’s rest yesterday after she was included in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

The columnist said the appointment of Suella Braverman – just days after she was asked to leave the position over a security breach – was a good thing because she’ll “get to grips” with those making the perilous journey.

Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce has courted controversy after describing desperate asylum seekers as “wretched people” on Good Morning Britain.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .