A US aircraft idled between Cyprus and Lebanon on Tuesday night near a Russian naval base, seemingly leaving a message in the sky for the troops below.
The American KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft made a ballsy move by drawing a penis in the sky near Tartus, Syria according to history from FlightRadar24.
Around 17:00 UTC on 1 November, flight RAKE71 drew the “sky penis”.
It came shortly after Vladimir Putin announced he had suspended Russia’s participation in a UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger.
