A US military plane "painted a penis" in the sky near a Russian airbase, La Repubblica. A KC-135 Stratotanker refueling plane remained for almost two hours east of Cyprus on Tuesday, in front of the Syrian base of Tartus, a stronghold of Moscow. πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/SCs0QZhUMV

It came shortly after Vladimir Putin announced he had suspended Russia’s participation in a UN-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger.

The American KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft made a ballsy move by drawing a penis in the sky near Tartus, Syria according to history from FlightRadar24.

A US aircraft idled between Cyprus and Lebanon on Tuesday night near a Russian naval base, seemingly leaving a message in the sky for the troops below.

