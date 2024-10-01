The White House has warned that an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel could be imminent.

A senior US official said in a statement:

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel. We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

Breaking reports suggest the US Embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to shelter in place until further notice.

Benjamin Netanyahu has also urged Israelis to heed the safety instructions of the home front command and to “stand together”, saying: “Together we will fight and together we will win”.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have ratcheted up significantly in recent weeks as Israel has stepped up its efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iran-backed militant group. Israel on Monday launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.

The United States is “tracking events in the Middle East very closely” and “is committed to Israel’s defense,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

“We’re watching developments, as I said, very carefully at this moment,” Blinken said in brief remarks alongside his Moroccan counterpart. Blinken did not make any specific reference to Iran or the potential attack.

Related: Jenrick says the Star of David should be displayed on every entry point to the UK