Unite Scotland has secured an “inflation busting” pay rise of up to 21.5 per cent for Glasgow’s First Bus drivers.

More than 1,300 drivers will get the ‘industry leading’ rise over the next two years, the union confirmed, with a further commitment to recruit and train additional drivers.

The increases are between 6 per cent and 21.5 per cent, depending on the length of service, while the firm say they are also committed to an improvement in rosters, unpaid break-times and a shorter working week.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The inflation busting pay deal for many of our drivers in First Glasgow is industry leading. Unite has been working hard over a number of months to secure the best possible result.

“We are determined to improve the job, pay and conditions of our members, and this pay deal should be a benchmark for all other bus companies to follow.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, added: “We are delighted to get this pay deal over the line with First Glasgow. It will ensure a substantial pay rise for many of our members over the next two years.

“We are particularly pleased that through our negotiations it will now take a driver two years to reach the top pay band instead of five.

“In addition, we have secured a commitment from First Glasgow to implement a shorter working week along with a recruitment and retention drive to ensure that we jointly address the driver shortages being experienced across Glasgow.”

