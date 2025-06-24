A government review released has urged the UK to urgently prepare for a potential “wartime scenario”—the first such warning in many years.

The alert follows escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel, along with the continued effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The National Strategic Strategy, released on Tuesday (24 June), identifies both Russia and Iran as significant threats to the UK’s security.

On Iran, the report said, “Iranian hostile activity on British soil is also increasing, as part of the Iranian regime’s efforts to silence its critics abroad as well as directly threatening the UK.”

It also added, “Meanwhile, some adversaries are laying the foundations for future conflict, positioning themselves to move quickly to cause major disruption to our energy and or supply chains, to deter us from standing up to their aggression.”

The report suggested at the measures the government has already taken to mitigate the risks posed to energy supply chains.

All imports of oil and gas from Russia are now banned and the government is in the process of building a nuclear supply chain that is free from Russian influence.

In a foreword to the report, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Extremist ideologies are on the rise. Technology is transforming the nature of both war and domestic security.”

“Hostile state activity takes place on British soil. It is an era of radical uncertainty, and we must navigate it with agility, speed and a clear-eyed sense of the national interest.”

In order to prepare for any potential wartime scenario, the report says the government will organise annual exercises which will test the preparedness of the whole of society to an attack.