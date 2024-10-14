J.K. Rowling has sparked controversy after asking Butlin’s to offer an explanation following an alleged incident when five trans women were ‘violently dragged’ out of a women’s toilet by security.

In recent years, the Harry Potter creator has been vocal in her criticism of the trans community and her belief that trans women are men, transphobic views that she has said she would “happily” go to prison or be arrested for.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all openly condemned Rowling’s transphobia, and voiced their support for the trans community and trans rights.

Bang Face Festival

The latest target for Rowling is popular holiday resort chain Butlin’s. This is after the company suspended a security guard who was accused of ‘violently dragging’ five trans women out of the women’s toilet.

The incident took place during the Bang Face Festival, which was hosted at the Skegness holiday camp on Saturday 5 October.

After the incident made headlines, Rowling took to social media to demand Butlin’s “explain their policy” on women-only spaces, saying that trans women are “cross-dressing men.”

In the inflammatory post, Rowling wrote on X: “Does Butlins think the desire of cross-dressing men to enter women-only spaces is more important than women’s and girls’ right to privacy and dignity?

“Hopefully Butlins will explain their policy, so women and families can make an informed choice about where to go on holiday.”

“Froth up some rage”

Replying to the post, one person pointed out that the incident had taken place at an adults-only event, and accused Rowling of trying to “froth up some rage in your followers,” the Independent reports.

The Metro reports that one event-goer, Jae Roberts, claimed on Instagram they were forcibly removed by security during the incident.

Roberts said: “Butlin’s security just dragged five trans people out of the women’s toilets. Got slammed against a wall and dragged downstairs for intervening.”

The alleged incident took place at Butlin’s in Skegness, pictured (Butlin’s)

She claimed she and the other trans women were asked to leave the toilet by security, which sparked chants of “let them pee” from others. Roberts then alleged “10 guards” arrived as “reinforcements”, who began to forcibly remove people from the bathroom.

Butlin’s has issued an apology for the incident, saying it was “very disappointed” with how security handled the situation and insisting it is an “inclusive business.”

“Disappointed”

In a statement addressing the incident, Butlin’s said: “We were very concerned to hear about this incident. Much to our disappointment, our third-party security contractor did not follow our processes despite being thoroughly briefed.

“Once we were made aware they were immediately removed from duty for not handling the situation in line with our processes. We are in direct contact with those involved and are reviewing how we work with contractors.”

The company explained the guard’s suspension had nothing to do with the trans women’s gender identity but the manner in which they were allegedly removed from the toilet.

