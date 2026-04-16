Donald Trump is plotting a fresh Greenland takeover bid with “secret talks taking place”, reports say.

The US president has appeared to cool his interest in the arctic territory in recent months, turning his focus to the heat of the Middle East with the war in Iran.

While things appear to be heading ever so slightly towards a ceasefire, it’s clear Trump will need something else to keep his ego centre stage in our sitcom of our planet we currently live in.

And, as per reports from the i Paper, this could come in the form of a fresh attempt at taking over Greenland.

The news outlet reports that Trump “sees taking over Greenland as an important ‘strategic objective’.”

It also reported that it is something he is “quietly working on” in the background of the Iran war.

The outlet said that Trump is in “hushed talks” with Denmark, who preside over the autonomous territory, about extending the United States’ military influence in the region.

November’s mid-term elections in the US are also an influence, with Trump looking for a win in the run up.

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These reports come a week after Trump said on Truth Social that Greenland is a “BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE”.

This in turn led to Greenland’s Prime Minister ​Jens-Frederik Nielsen to say that he “cannot see that [Trump’s] desire to either take over or control ​Greenland has been taken off the table”.

In mid-March, US Northern Command chief General Gregory Guillot told a Congressional hearing that he was aiming to secure “increased access to different bases” in the territory as a response to disputed claims that Russian and China had increased activity in the region.

The general said that the US was looking at developing “more ports, more airfields, which leads to more options… for the [US] President, should we need them up in the Arctic”.

This sparked further speculation that Trump’s previous claims to “get Greenland one way or another” could indeed still be on the table.

While there remains just the one active US military base in Greenland, reports suggest Washington are looking at two abandoned, former US bases which still have functioning airport facilities.

However, it remains to be seen just how far Trump is willing to go to get what he wants.