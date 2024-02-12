A Conservative peer has hit out at Domino’s after the pizza chain added a new calorific dessert to its menu.

Lord Bethell of Romford posted scathing tweets about the controversial cookie that features Domino’s signature cookie dough, generously stuffed with a whole Cadbury Creme Egg.

The partnership has been two years in the making and combines the sweet prowess of Cadbury with the baking expertise of one of the nation’s most loved pizza companies.

But while most people have expressed excitement over the latest collaboration, not everyone is over the moon about it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lord Bethell posted: “This is disgusting.

“These are serious corporate food companies. What are they thinking.

“The executive team, the board and the shareholders should be ashamed of themselves.”

In a second tweet, he reiterated that the team behind the controversial cookie, which are available in Domino’s stores from Monday, should be “ashamed” and added they should use their talents to find less “egregious” ways to make a return.

He criticised the companies further in an interview with The Independent, saying: “Creme Egg and Domino’s have sat together and said, ‘what shall we do together?’ and that is what they have come up with.”

He claimed the food brands’ teams had decided to “produce a recipe with your great brands behind it and use social media to market it to children”.

“It is a total abdication of responsibility, you are curators of two of the biggest food brands in the country,” he added.

People have been quick to react to the tweet, noting that there might be more important issues to focus on.

“Millions in this country are in abject poverty people are literally freezing to death in their homes and yet he’s is outraged by this?!”, one person said, while another added: “The Tories have crashed this economy, destroyed our NHS and have left families struggling in the worst cost of living crisis. But a Creme Egg stuffed Domino’s cookie is where they draw the line.”

Related: Sunak says scrapping northern leg of HS2 will help bus services