A Tory MP who was once accused of bullying a young staffer has now blamed the Church of England for bullying Tories.
Last week, the church publically showed its dissatisfaction with the plan to send migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda.
In an unprecedented move, senior bishops, including the archbishops of Canterbury and York, jointly hit out at the government for lacking morality.
“Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation”, the letter read.
Telford MP Lucy Allan took umbrage with the comments, tweeting:
“When the Church takes a strong political stance, it forgets that many of its congregation, who do not share its view, will feel alienated and unwelcome. Is a Conservative welcome @JustinWelby in the Church of England?”
Reactions
Needless to say, there were very few thoughts and prayers for Lucy:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Related: Attorney General says it is ‘time to complete Brexit’ in wake of Rwanda flight grounding