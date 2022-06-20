A Tory MP who was once accused of bullying a young staffer has now blamed the Church of England for bullying Tories.

Last week, the church publically showed its dissatisfaction with the plan to send migrants on a one-way ticket to Rwanda.

In an unprecedented move, senior bishops, including the archbishops of Canterbury and York, jointly hit out at the government for lacking morality.

“Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation”, the letter read.

Telford MP Lucy Allan took umbrage with the comments, tweeting:

“When the Church takes a strong political stance, it forgets that many of its congregation, who do not share its view, will feel alienated and unwelcome. Is a Conservative welcome @JustinWelby in the Church of England?”

Reactions

Needless to say, there were very few thoughts and prayers for Lucy:

1.

I mean if the church is trying to teach “be kind to your neighbour” and your thoughts are “make victims of torture and wat fuck off to Rwanda” then maybe you should feel a tad alienated — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 19, 2022

2.

I always think if this speech when I hear Conservatives complain about the church denouncing them.https://t.co/OjF9nQTV35 — Philip Hobbs (@phil_h001) June 19, 2022

3.

When the Tory party takes a strong political stance, it forgets that many of the population it governs, who do not share its view, will feel alienated and unwelcome. Is there room for humanity and decency in Tory Britain? — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) June 18, 2022

4.

I'm sure the archbishop is more than aware that the Anglican communion is full of virtue-signalling, pagentry loving little Englander racists who don't have the remotest interest in continuing Jesus's mission of helping the most vulnerable. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 18, 2022

5.

Have you actually read The Bible? Jesus, an anti-racist activist shaman, who you would call 'woke' said some very important things that are incompatible with the Tory Party and its racist, money obsessed hard-right narratives



Read The Good Samaritan for a start https://t.co/gjRSigqlus — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 19, 2022

6.

1. Not all people with conservative political views support the current government’s stance on refugees & it’s disingenuous to pretend they do;



2. You know who definitely wouldn’t be okay with it? Jesus. https://t.co/jtM17SnFRm — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) June 19, 2022

7.

I feel like you seeing a religious leader saying 'we shouldn't be needlessly cruel to our most vulnerable fellow humans' as a personal attack against your morality is more of a You Problem, babe x — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 19, 2022

8.

We’re making a moral point based on our belief that every person is made in God’s image, and the calling from Christ to love our neighbour.



For that same reason, yes absolutely – everyone is welcome in the Church of England 🙏🏼 https://t.co/oSXplogc9U — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) June 19, 2022

9.

Shrodingers British heritage:



We should stand up for a our Judeo-Christian values



And



We should pipe down about our Judeo-Christian values https://t.co/Ad1bhKwS6n — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) June 20, 2022

10.

If only there was this level of self-examination from some MPs. https://t.co/FlXoIROTUq pic.twitter.com/7gW09BZZGk — Dr Gavin M. (@drgavinm) June 19, 2022

11.

It’s a humanitarian stance, not a political one, you horrible person. https://t.co/OxxmyQMWoB — Farage’s Amazon Echo 🇺🇦 (@EchoFarage) June 19, 2022

12.

If you hate strong political stances in your religion, I've got terrible news for you about the origins of the Church of England https://t.co/x7K4zkXMXX — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 19, 2022

13.

The state of this.



Stop whinging because the moral authority of your self-professed faith has decreed your Govt’s #RwandaDeportation policy, immoral.



There’s a simple solution: Oppose it or stand damned by your own, moral metric. https://t.co/u7VNfbllsN — Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) June 19, 2022

