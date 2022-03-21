A Labour MP has called for an inquiry into the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was detained in Iran for nearly six years. But one Tory Brexiter’s comments about her release have sparked fury as others have called her ‘ungrateful’ on social media.

The British-Iranian mother, 43, landed back in Britain on Thursday after the UK finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s.

MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, Tulip Siddiq, who also spoke at Monday’s conference, called on the Foreign Affairs Select Committee to investigate.

She said she owes it to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe to ask questions about why the debt was not paid for “so long”.

“So, I’ve written to Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, to ask for a review into what happened in Nazanin’s case,” she said.

Speaking in public for the first time since her release at a press conference, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe criticised the Government for time it took to secure her freedom.

"How many foreign secretaries does it take for someone to come home, five?"



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says her release from Iran "should have happened six years ago"https://t.co/Xuy49FBiW7 pic.twitter.com/S1GUCGh6MI — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 21, 2022

During the press conference, she criticised the Government for the length of time it took to secure her release.

Referencing her husband thanking the Government a few moments earlier, she said: “I do not really agree with him on that level.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she had seen five foreign secretaries over the course of six years, adding: “That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK. I love you Richard, respect whatever you believe, but I was told many, many times that: ‘Oh we’re going to get you home.’

“That never happened.”

Criticism

Well one person who didn’t seem over the moon about her comments was David C Bannerman ex-Conservative MEP for East of England. Also there were a number of people who said she was ‘ungrateful’ after her comments.

He tweeted: “I do hope she’s not biting the hand that saved her. Does she bear no responsibility for being in a country with such a nasty regime?”

I do hope she’s not biting the hand that saved her. Does she bear no responsibility for being in a country with such a nasty regime? https://t.co/ARBM55m3t4 — David C Bannerman (@DCBMEP) March 21, 2022

Here is one of his Brexit tweets that has aged well………

Weasel words these. It means they are frustrated more is not being done to deliver on the benefits of Brexit eg border control; cutting red tape, sorting NI Protocol. 2022 will be the year of fuller Brexit delivery. https://t.co/OK8TubWADI — David C Bannerman (@DCBMEP) December 26, 2021

Reactions

1.

I can guess what the C stands for. Shameful. https://t.co/7HuWr1ik3I — Nadeem Shabir 🌷 (@kiyanwang) March 21, 2022

2.

"…being in a country with a nasty regime."



Could you please clarify which one, the UK or Iran? https://t.co/4A8NGoIjoP — Ged Robinson – слава Україні 🇺🇦 (@GedRobinson) March 21, 2022

3.

How dare she visit her family, typical Tory https://t.co/81Oa9o1NlD — Stuart Dillon #COYI (@StuartDillon1) March 21, 2022

4.

A nasty disgusting tweet from David C Bannerman @DCBMEP. He should be ashamed and embarrassed. But he won't be he's pompous arrogant self important clown 🙄 Hopefully he wil reflect and delete and apologise https://t.co/wuGEPRG4xY — John Fitzpatrick (@Johnmfitzp) March 21, 2022

5.

It's unbelievable how nasty and unpleasant some people are. https://t.co/SeV4cK0QCW — Mark Hebden 💙 (@unionlib) March 21, 2022

6.

Well here’s an easy winner of dumbest tweet of the day. Fancy wanting to visit your family, what an awful human being she must be. Meanwhile 5 uncaring corrupt and incompetent secretaries left her to rot. https://t.co/GYaUnnEwjr — Kevin Mackenzie 💙 (@crayfordkestrel) March 21, 2022

7.

Go to your room, david.

And, don't come down for six years. https://t.co/8j6VN91ENX — Sir Stu Packer 🏴‍☠️ (@StuartPacker) March 21, 2022

8.

Ladies and gentlemen I give you….. the Conservative party.



“You were left to rot in prison for 6 years by 5 successive Foreign Secretaries but you should now show us deference and gratitude”.



My god they’re awful.#Shameful https://t.co/6phkieyPQh — Rob Rogers (@lbob15) March 21, 2022

9.

She is not biting any hand, she is telling the truth. You might try it sometime. https://t.co/SrszdshiYd — Simon De Cogan #FBPE #FreeAssange #FBPA (@psymdec) March 21, 2022

10.

She's a dual citizen. She was perfectly entitled to visit for a holiday, see her parents and friends and expect not to be kidnapped by the state! https://t.co/2gh1VivfwQ — Stuart Wilson (@Stuart_Wilson19) March 21, 2022

Reaction to ungrateful accusation

1.

A woman is wrongly imprisoned for SIX years and the British government have done very little to help her in that time, and people are out here calling her UNGRATEFUL for calling that out and not just saying "thank you"?? SHE WAS NEEDLESSLY IMPRISONED FOR 6 YEARS — Sarah🧁🐱🌈 (@sarahh_879) March 21, 2022

2.

Nazanin is not ungrateful – she paid the price for Britain failing to meet its debt to Iran. UK owed that money



Anyone complaining about her honesty & experience on how Tory Govt failed her is mad



You are UNGRATEFUL for the personal sacrifice she made for this country



Shut up — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 21, 2022

3.

Unless you’ve personally been imprisoned for six years for something you did not do, how dare you call someone who has ungrateful.



What the hell is wrong with some people? — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) March 21, 2022

4.

Nazanin has completely missed the last 6 years of Britain’s descent into the dark abyss of the cultural hellscape it’s become since #Brexit, so is probably shocked by the repulsive ‘ungrateful woman’ trolling that’s going on.



For those who have been here it’s sadly predictable. — Brendan May 🇺🇦 (@bmay) March 21, 2022

5.

Little history lesson for the smoothbrains declaring Nazarin ungrateful for criticising the government https://t.co/Qk0AFQKizp — Paul (@Squishybear1986) March 21, 2022

6.

Racism on full display today after Nazanin's comments. She's bang on, why should she thank their lies and incompetence?



If you think she's being ungrateful, take a long hard look at yourself in the mirror. — Ethan Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@Ethan4Rhuthun) March 21, 2022

