The autumn statement’s tax rises, spending cuts and acknowledgement of a recession is the primary focus of Friday’s papers.

The Independent, The Times and the Financial Times say the UK is headed for “years of pain”.

Independent digital front page: 'A grim few years ahead'

The “UK’s lost decade” is front page of the i, with reports earnings will fall back to 2013 levels over the next two years.

Metro says: “You’ve never had it so bad.”





YOU'VE NEVER HAD IT SO BAD



YOU'VE NEVER HAD IT SO BAD

Workers hammered with highest tax burden since WW2

The Daily Mirror calls it “carnage”, while comment on the front of The Daily Telegraph reads: “The rhetoric of Osbourne… with the policies of Brown.”





Millions to feel deep pain after Tory hell Budget

Energy bills & joblessness rise, house prices fall

Drop in living standards is the worst since 1956

CARNAGE

Hunt and Sunak hail moves and shirk any blame





'The rhetoric of Osborne…with the policies of Brown'





The Guardian says its “from bad to worse”.

And the Daily Star continues with coverage of “the gimp”.

As Pippa Crerar points out, “that’s a baaaaad set of front pages for the government”.

That's a baaaaad set of front pages for the government

