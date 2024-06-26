Conservative Campaign Headquarters has been blasted for rebranding its X account to mimic a fact-checking service during the latest leaders’ debate.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak traded blows on the BBC ahead of the General Election on July 4th, but while some things have changed since the last election, it appears the underhanded tactics deployed by CCHQ is not one of them.

The party’s X account (formerly Twitter) was rebranded to “Tax Check UK”, misleading voters into thinking it is a fact-checking service when it is actually a campaigning account.

The move has sparked a huge backlash on social media, with Carol Vorderman saying there is “no moral bar too low for them”.

Tory gaslighting continues tonight @CCHQPress has changed its name to

“Tax Check UK” with a website name to match !!!



There is no moral bar too low for them#BBCDebate @RussellScott1 reports ⏬️ https://t.co/jLEoEJvZC7 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 26, 2024

Not this again.



How utterly fraudulent of Conservative Party HQ Press team. pic.twitter.com/ESVMwTFKQs — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 26, 2024

A reminder that this is Conservative central office masquerading as an independent factcheck on Twitter tonight (they did the same thing in 2019). https://t.co/aQgMMm8I4T — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 26, 2024

In 2019, the Tory Party provoked backlash after it rebranded its account as ‘Fact Check UK’ during a leaders’ debate.

Royal Family star Ralf Little was among those expressing their anger at the trick.

Calling the CCHQPress move “devious and disgusting” he went on to discredit Tory policy under the guise of their own press office, saying things like:

“The Conservatives have a thinly veiled agenda to slowly privatise the NHS. Any basic analysis of the statistics, facts, and literal quotes from high up Conservatives will show this to be true. We now feel the time is right to come out and say it proudly.”

