A number of high-profile Tories face losing their seats at the next general election, new polling suggests.

According to the BMG survey for the i newspaper, five cabinet ministers and a number of ‘big beasts’ face defeat with Labour headed for an overall majority.

Those at risk include energy security and net zero secretary Grant Shapps, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, as well as former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Giving the party a 15-point lead over the Tories, the poll puts Labour on 44%, the Conservatives on 29% and the Lib Dems on 10%, with just two thirds of those who voted Tory in the 2019 General Election stating they would do so again.

The results will come as a blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak who is desperately trying to hold the party together following a scathing attack by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in her resignation letter published on Saturday.

Accusing Sunak of heading up a “zombie Parliament”, senior Tory MPs have reportedly called for an end to infighting fearing Dorries’ exit could further damage the party’s chances at a likely general election next year.

Speaking to the Daily Express, former minister Sir James Duddridge warned that Labour will win if calm is not restored within the party.

He said: “None of us are blameless in all this, Rishi, Boris, Nadine. All of us got us into this mess.

“The question is how do we get out of it. Rishi’s five pledges are a start but we need to deliver, especially on the economy and fast.”

Asked if the Conservatives could win an election next year during an interview with TalkTV, Dorries said: “I have to say my answer to that question is no, I don’t think so. It’s very unlikely.”

