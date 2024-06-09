An Alan B’Stard clip put out over 30 years ago has been doing the rounds on social media – with people commenting on how accurately it predicts the future.

The 1980s sitcom features Rik Mayall as B’Stard, a greedy, dishonest, ultra-right-wing Conservative MP for the then-fictional constituency of Haltemprice in Yorkshire.

In the first episode of series 4, B’Stard reacts to the Conservatives winning the general election with an eerily predictive speech that couldn’t sum up the situation heading into the 2024 election more accurately.

Asked how he felt about a Tory victory, he said: “Well, it was an absolute disaster.

“I mean, our whole campaign was designed to lose so we could put Labour back in and they could carry the can for the total collapse of the British economy.

“Consider the facts.

“We destroyed the health service. We dismantled the state education system. And we demolished British industry.

“And on top of all that, we chose for Prime Minister a bank clerk with all the charisma of a contraflow system.”

Watch the clip in full below:

