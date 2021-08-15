A father gunned down alongside his three-year-old daughter in the Plymouth mass shooting “would do anything for anybody”, according to a tribute from his cousin.
Lee Martyn, 43, and his daughter Sophie were killed when gunman Jake Davison opened fire in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.
Jess Morcom, Martyn’s cousin and a journalist at PlymouthLive, paid tribute to the pair and spoke of the loss felt by her family.
In a post on Twitter, she said that Martyn “had the kindest heart, would do anything for anybody” and that “you only had to take one look at him to see how much he loved and adored his family”.
“I was always so proud to be able to say you were my cousin,” she added. “The world is going to be a much darker place without you in it.”
👼💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/M8C8Fr9LGT— Jess (@jessmorcom) August 14, 2021
In a tribute to Sophie, Morcom said her family had been “truly blessed” to have “seen you grow into such a beautiful, funny and clever girl” over the three years of her life.
“My heart hurts so much thinking about how it should have been so many more. I will miss your cheekiness and your dancing the most,” she added.
Morcom said she would think of both of her cousins “every single day” for the rest of her life, adding: “Our family will never be the same.”
Tributes have poured in for Martyn and his daughter, with flowers, cuddly toys and candles left at locations close to the scene in Keyham.
Related: ‘Hapless hesitation’: Patel accused of ‘dragging feet’ over gun licenses
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .