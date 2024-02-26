Do you dream of living and working in one of the most remote corners of the planet, surrounded by pristine wilderness and curious penguins? The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) is looking for adventurous individuals to join the charity’s Antarctic team, living and working at Base ‘A’ Port Lockroy, Antarctica for the upcoming season.

On Monday 26th February 2024, UKAHT begins its search for passionate adventurers ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime. Situated on the football pitch-sized Gouider Island, Port Lockroy is home to the world’s southernmost Post Office and museum along with a colony of gentoo penguins.

As the current team’s season draws to a close, the charity is searching for a new team to continue the vital work of caring for the historic site from November 2024 to March 2025. Successful candidates will be responsible for managing the museum, Post Office and gift shop, as well as conducting penguin counts to support conservation efforts.

Applicants should possess a love for Antarctica, but also be resilient in the face of harsh conditions and a willingness to embrace life without modern conveniences. Living on Goudier Island means adapting to near-constant daylight, freezing temperatures, no flushing toilet or running water.

Roles include base leader, shop manager, postmaster and wildlife monitor. The selected team will uphold strict environmental protocols in accordance with the Antarctic Treaty while immersing themselves in the rich history of British heritage in Antarctica.

Base ‘A’ Port Lockroy is UKAHT’s flagship site and welcomes up to 16,000 visitors each season. February 2024 marked the site’s 80th anniversary having been established during a secret World War II mission in 1944 under the code-name ‘Operation Tabarin’ and operated as a British scientific research station.

Camilla Nichol, CEO of UKAHT, comments, ‘This is a unique opportunity to live in a landscape that makes you feel pure awe and wonder, where pioneering generations have gone before us making groundbreaking discoveries about our planet. We are seeking individuals who possess a genuine love and fascination of Antarctica and are determined to preserve its rich heritage. We’re particularly interested in hearing from those who eagerly anticipate the chance to warmly welcome visitors from around the world, sharing these incredible stories from our past.

‘Antarctica is a wilderness that is exquisitely beautiful, but the wild landscape and unpredictable weather also brings with it harsh conditions that can be both physically and mentally demanding. Successful candidates will need to be resilient, physically fit, environmentally aware and also up for the challenge of spending five months 9,000 miles away from home. Our Port Lockroy team play an essential role in bringing this unique heritage site to life.’

Applications are open to UK residents, with interviews and selection events scheduled in the coming months. Training will commence in August, with deployment to Port Lockroy from late October or November 2024 to March 2025.

Applicants can apply from Monday 26th February here https://www.ukaht.org/jobs/