Michelle Mone’s efforts to rehabilitate her public image following the PPE affair has kicked off with an outing to Scott’s in Mayfair, where The Sun’s snappers were conveniently waiting to see her walk in.

Rupert Murdoch’s rag posted pictures of the Tory peer heading to the fancy seafood restaurant, where a fillet of halibut costs over £40 and you can buy 125g of Beluga caviar for just shy of a grand.

Running with the headline ‘lingerie tycoon Baroness Michelle Mone, 51, stuns as she’s snapped outside posh London restaurant’, the newspaper has provoked a furious backlash on social media, where people are old enough to remember when she profited to the tune of £29 million from crony contracts to supply PPE in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Lady Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused while the matter is under investigation by the police.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

Reacting to the Sun’s splash, Marina Purkiss summed up the thoughts of an entire nation with this tweet:

Yep…



We’re stunned she’s not in prison. pic.twitter.com/YKZlgRCGYX — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 20, 2023

Others followed suit in the same vein:

1st with the not real news. No mention that she swindled the taxpayer for £200m in failed PPE, getting a Govt contract for her company set up 3 weeks before, with £100 in the bank and no staff. Husband passed on money from PPE Medpro, after Mone lobbied ministers. pic.twitter.com/5RQ7C672J2 — lucy woods (@LucyWoodslucy70) August 21, 2023

The headline on this article is pathetic 🙄



‘Baroness Michelle Mone, 51, stuns as she’s snapped outside posh London restaurant’.https://t.co/HXLeFzEvGq — Sophie (@SophieAziz123) August 20, 2023

The abject state of our popular press is why we can't have nice things in the UK.

Instead of demanding that Michelle Mone face serious questions on suspicion of defrauding the taxpayer out of millions, The Sun does a wolf whistle.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/NCnwm6ubxj — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) August 21, 2023

What the fuck is going on?

How come Michelle Mone, the yacht lifter, is swanning about in London and all that's reported is she looks great for fucks sake.



The same press that work themselves into a frenzy about 'benefit fraud'.#r4today #BBCBreakfast #gmb #r4today pic.twitter.com/f0kOmYdzgi — Land of Tope & Dory 🐀 (@lookeyhere4) August 22, 2023

