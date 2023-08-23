Michelle Mone’s efforts to rehabilitate her public image following the PPE affair has kicked off with an outing to Scott’s in Mayfair, where The Sun’s snappers were conveniently waiting to see her walk in.
Rupert Murdoch’s rag posted pictures of the Tory peer heading to the fancy seafood restaurant, where a fillet of halibut costs over £40 and you can buy 125g of Beluga caviar for just shy of a grand.
Running with the headline ‘lingerie tycoon Baroness Michelle Mone, 51, stuns as she’s snapped outside posh London restaurant’, the newspaper has provoked a furious backlash on social media, where people are old enough to remember when she profited to the tune of £29 million from crony contracts to supply PPE in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Lady Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused while the matter is under investigation by the police.
Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.
Reacting to the Sun’s splash, Marina Purkiss summed up the thoughts of an entire nation with this tweet:
Others followed suit in the same vein:
Related: Badenoch slams Brexit bores as the tells the Express ‘Global Britain is thriving’