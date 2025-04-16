This week, we exclusively revealed that Liz Truss is aiming to launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform this summer.

The short-serving former PM brought up her plan to start an alternative social platform at a Bitcoin conference called ‘Saving the West’ over the weekend after attacking the establishment for bringing her down after less than 50 days in power.

Truss has previously shared her plans to run a new social media network, vowing to take on a “deep state” that the “legacy media” refused to scrutinise, but she did not set a time frame for when it would be announced. But she confirmed this week that Britain is just months away from getting a platform similar to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

“We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage,” she said to a hall of attendees who forked out between £250 to £1,000 to listen to her speak in “the home of free speech” in Bedford.

As you may expect, it wasn’t long before people started making fun of the laughable business venture and started wondering what the shortest-serving prime minister in British history could call the platform.

Take a look at some of our favourite name suggestions below.

Liz Truss.



Her new ‘free speech’ social media platform.



Please let it be called ‘Trickle Down.’

😊🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sxGfRrea4v — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 15, 2025

“The lettuce patch” — Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) April 15, 2025

Meanwhile, others wondered if the new site might have a feature where posts disappear after a certain amount of days.

Posts disappear after 49 days. https://t.co/IkvyrsmBEv — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) April 15, 2025

Speaking about her planned Truth Social-esque platform, Truss said: “I want to see a massive change in Britain. I became an MP in 2010 because I wanted to see the country change. Because I’m a patriot and want to see Britain do well. I hated the decline and the acceptance of decline.

“That has made me think it is not enough just to get into No 10. You might think you can just get into No 10 and sign things off: you can’t. What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people so we can have a grassroots movement that is really demanding change of our leaders.

“As well as needing the good leaders, MPs, and business people running the departments, we actually need a grassroots movement in this country; otherwise, we won’t get the change.”

And you thought Twitter was bad now…

Related: More Labour MPs increase pressure on Keir Starmer to tax wealth over disability cuts amid rebellion fears