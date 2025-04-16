Kemi Badenoch has been left with egg on her face after urging people to “always buy British” – while wearing a dress that was made in China.

Speaking to ITV News, the Tory leader spoke about how important she thought it was for people to ‘buy British’ and buy local.

She told the broadcaster: “I think we should always buy British, that’s something I’ve always done as even a local constituency MP, I’d say ‘buy local.’

“But the fact is if British businesses are closing because British people don’t have jobs, we’re not going to be able to buy British. And right now what we see is inflation going up, growth is halved, borrowing is up, business confidence is down.

“We won’t be able to buy British if our economy is weakening and if British businesses are saying that the burden is too high.”

Whilst Badenoch was saying all this, she was wearing a dress which was from clothes brand Fold – a company which manufactures in China, PoliticsJOE reports.

