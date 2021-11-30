With a worrying new variant and fears of new coronavirus restrictions, the Daily Telegraph has a message of hope: don’t worry about the virus ruining Christmas, because “the PC brigade” cancelled it long ago.

Celia Walden – the wife, incidentally, of Piers Morgan – writes in Tuesday’s paper that “the fear of causing offence has been systematically running our festive traditions”, with “cancelled school nativities” and “the removal of Jesus” firmly in her crosshairs.

“Christmas was cancelled years ago,” Walden claims. “In this cowardly green and pleasant land, Christians don’t just figure low down on the offence barometer: they don’t figure at all. They are not allowed to feel offence.

“So when, in a leaked email sent last Thursday, a Whitehall official wrote: “We have been advised by the Cabinet Office that we should not use the word Christmas – as the Government campaign needs to be inclusive and some religions don’t celebrate Christmas,” with another attempting to come up with suitable replacements that might “keep the emotional motivation”, one has to wonder where that leaves those whose motivation might be – oh, I don’t know – celebrating the birth of Christ?”

Walden hit out at the pandemic for “severing a few more Christian traditions” – with “any schools still brave enough to push ahead with nativity plays forced to battle against the dual wrath of Covid and the PC brigade.”

And, she concludes: “In this cowardly land, Christians don’t figure at all on the offence barometer.”

Unsurprisingly, social media users had some thoughts.

Celia is keeping up a proud tradition of British newspaper bullshit about “Christmas being cancelled” pic.twitter.com/eNRbNwtE1b — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) November 30, 2021

Nobody is seeking to cancel Christmas or its traditions or anything to do with it and nobody has tried since the 17th century. If you believe this nonsense then you are simply very, very gullible. pic.twitter.com/YxjxREawA1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 30, 2021

I'd argue that the festive tradition of attention seekers saying 'Christmas has been cancelled' without any evidence whatsoever is alive and kicking. pic.twitter.com/5OOtCL86oi — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 30, 2021

I mean, she’s totally right. What even is Christmas? I think my great-grandparents mentioned once that they used to celebrate is before the famous PC Brigade Coup of 1992. And who is this Jesus guy she mentioned? pic.twitter.com/CZV5VjPJZi — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) November 30, 2021

