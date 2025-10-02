A suspect has been shot after four people were injured in a stabbing at a Manchester synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said four people have suffered injuries caused by a vehicle and stabbings at a synagogue in Crumpsall north of the city.

The force said in a statement: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

“GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

The Guardian reports that the attack is being treated as a potential terrorist incident, with counter-terrorism police and MI5 joining the investigation.

Operation Plato being declared by police means the violence was treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Andy Burnham has given details on the attack that happened this morning.

The Mayor said: “I can give what I have been given by Greater Manchester Police, and of course it is a developing situation, so if people understand that at this point.

“But what I have been told is police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

“Firearms officers were deployed at 9.34am as police continued to receive further reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, and that is believed to be the offender.”

Burnham said the attacker is “believed” to be dead, but that this has not yet been confirmed.”

He added: “There is a degree of reassurance that can be given here that it has been dealt with, it sounds as though very effectively, quickly, by Greater Manchester Police.”

The incident in Manchester comes on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, when large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and fast.

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack.

He said: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

The PM has been at the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen, but will fly back early following the attaclk and chair an emergency COBRA committee in London this afternoon.