The Sunday Sport called into question the BBC’s editorial standards this evening – saying their coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial “didn’t even meet their editorial standards”.

The public broadcasting company was forced into a public apology today, saying its interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, was “not suitable” following the conviction of the British socialite.

The corporation said it was investigating after an interview with the high-profile US lawyer, who represented paedophile Epstein, was aired on Wednesday.

Mr Dershowitz has also been accused of sexual crimes by Virginia Giuffre, who also claims she was abused by Epstein, Maxwell and the Duke of York. The 83-year-old and the Duke vehemently deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crime.

The interview on the BBC News Channel, as the news of Maxwell’s conviction for trafficking teenagers broke, introduced him as “constitutional lawyer” but made no reference to his links to those involved in the case.

He used the airtime to denigrate Ms Giuffre’s claims against himself and the Duke.

But it was the Sunday Sport’s comment that got the most attention on social media.

The tabloid newspaper, known for its satirical content alongside celebrity gossip, sports coverage, and numerous images of topless female glamour models, pointed out that the coverage didn’t even meet their editorial standards.

The comment has since gone viral on social media:

That's putting it mildly. It didn't even meet OUR editorial standards. — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) December 30, 2021

