Suella Braverman is reportedly set to squander thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money flying to Rwanda to promote her cruel immigration plan.

The home secretary will follow in her predecessor’s wake by flying out to the capital Kigali to drum up publicity for her bid to send asylum seekers there.

Eleven months ago Priti Patel made the same trip as she signed off the £140 million deal.

Since then, not a single deportation flight has gone there.

What’s more, the East African nation has issues of its own closer to home.

Rwandan refugees in Mozambique have recently spoken out about their own fears of persecution if they are made to return home.

There are over 1,000 Rwandans exiled in Mozambique and an extradition treaty signed by the two countries last month caused panic among refugees who say Rwandan premier Paul Kagame will oversee their persecution if they return.

A spokesman for Rwandans exiled in Mozambique has described the extradition treaty between the two countries as ‘’frightening’’ after least two Rwandan officials have been found dead in Mozambique.

A Rwandan lieutenant was shot dead in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, in 2021 and the head of Rwanda’s Development Bank was found floating in the ocean, also near Maputo, in 2012.

Rwanda has been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings in South Africa, Mozambique and at home. It’s also accused of torture, ‘’disappearances,’’ and a rigged election in which Kagame claimed 98 percent of the vote.

