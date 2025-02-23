Stormzy has responded to the recent backlash he has faced after he removed a series of pro-Palestine social media posts amid his new collaboration with McDonalds.

The Vossi Bop singer found himself facing a wave of criticism last week after announcing his collaboration with McDonalds – a company that has been accused of showing support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The 31-year-old’s decision to team up with the fast-food chain appeared to be in conflict with his own alleged beliefs, after he previously shared pro-Palestinian messages on his social media page.

The partnership prompted Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project to release a statement urging Stormzy to cut ties with McDonald’s.

Meanwhile, stickers began appearing at several south London-based McDonald’s accusing the star of ‘selling-out’.

These 'Stormzy has sold out' stickers are on every McDonald's drive-thru in south London pic.twitter.com/nKfBxWe9pg — Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives (Bsky: @darrencullen) (@darren_cullen) February 17, 2025

Now, Stormzy has hit out at the “twisted narrative” that has been created online, insisting that his stance on Palestine has not changed at all.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, he wrote: “Hey guys, I wanted to address some twisted narrative that has been circulating online this past week.

“Firstly, I didn’t archive the post where I came out in support of Palestine for any reason outside of me archiving loads of IG posts last year,” Stormzy continued.

“In that post, I spoke about #FreePalestine, oppression and injustice and my stance on this has not changed.

“The brands I work with can’t tell me what to do and don’t tell me what to do otherwise I wouldn’t work with them.

“I do my own research on all brands I work with, gather my own information, form my own opinion and come to my own conclusion before doing business.”

He added: “I’m writing this because I know there are people out there who have supported me and rooted for me who are genuinely confused and hurt by what they think has happened and I want to give those people clarity so I hope this helps.

“I understand it must feel disappointing and disheartening when it seems like someone you’ve championed has compromised their beliefs for commercial gain but this isn’t the case here.

“Social media and the internet quickly pass judgment without full context. While I want to continue to be open and honest, I prefer not to respond immediately to every misunderstanding or clear up every false narrative that surrounds my name.”

I hope you're hungry because Stormzy has served up a huge bowl of word soup…. pic.twitter.com/HDkbVyZ8wO — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) February 21, 2025

In 2024, Stormzy wrote on social media: “I hope everyone is good, some fleeting thoughts. 1. Free Palestine. 2. In the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will always be on the side of the oppressed. Unequivocally. As I always have been.”

McDonald’s has been the subject of boycotts from Pro-Palestine campaigners after one of its restaurants in Israel gave out thousands of free meals to Israeli forces and citizens following Hamas’ attack at the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has previously denied it has taken a political stance, calling the boycotts “disheartening and ill-founded” and blaming it on “misinformation”.

Related: Victoria Derbyshire shuts down laughable claim from ex-Trump ambassador