Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party in the UK, has a long history of prosecuting sex offenders and advocating for stronger protections for victims of abuse. In 2013, while serving as the Director of Public Prosecutions, Starmer called for it to be a criminal offense not to report child abuse. This proposal came in the wake of several high-profile cases of child sexual abuse, including the shocking revelations about Jimmy Savile.

At the time, Starmer argued that making it a crime not to report child abuse could encourage more people to come forward with their concerns and help prevent abuse from happening in the first place.

Throughout his career, Starmer has been a vocal advocate for victims of sexual assault and abuse. As Director of Public Prosecutions, he oversaw a number of prosecutions of high-profile sex offenders, including those involved in the Rochdale grooming scandal.

Suella Braverman launches new consultation

The UK’s Attorney General, Suella Braverman, has launched a consultation on strengthening child protection measures in the country. This move comes amid growing concerns about child sexual abuse and exploitation, particularly online.

Braverman has proposed several key measures, including the creation of a new standalone offense for the grooming of children. At present, grooming is charged as a preparatory offense to other crimes such as rape, but the new law would make it a standalone criminal offense, with a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.

Other proposals include simplifying legal processes for victims of child sexual abuse, strengthening laws around child exploitation, and increasing penalties for those who download, possess, or distribute such material.

Braverman has stated that these measures are necessary to protect society’s most vulnerable children, and she has been supported in her efforts by child protection organisations. The UK has one of the highest rates of child sexual abuse in the world, and it is hoped that the new measures proposed in the consultation will help to address this issue and provide better protection for children across the country. The consultation is ongoing, and the final proposals are expected to be announced in the near future.

