Andrew Tate has lodged an appeal against a judge’s decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest over sex trafficking charges.
The controversial social media influencer appeared in court this week following a decision made last month to keep the brothers under house arrest for a further 30 days.
Their appearance at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest came after the influencer was formally charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in June.
Tristan and two Romanian women were charged with human trafficking.
It also comes hours after Tate made a misogynistic remark about a picture of Britain’s Got Talent Star Amanda Holden wearing a bikini while on holiday.
Tate, who has been described as the “king of toxic masculinity”, responded to Ms Holden’s tweet featuring a photograph of her taking a shower in a bikini by writing: “You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”
Reporting on the court news Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee won plaudits for this matter-of-fact description of the man:
