Andrew Tate has lodged an appeal against a judge’s decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest over sex trafficking charges.

The controversial social media influencer appeared in court this week following a decision made last month to keep the brothers under house arrest for a further 30 days.

Their appearance at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest came after the influencer was formally charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in June.

Tristan and two Romanian women were charged with human trafficking.

It also comes hours after Tate made a misogynistic remark about a picture of Britain’s Got Talent Star Amanda Holden wearing a bikini while on holiday.

Tate, who has been described as the “king of toxic masculinity”, responded to Ms Holden’s tweet featuring a photograph of her taking a shower in a bikini by writing: “You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

Reporting on the court news Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee won plaudits for this matter-of-fact description of the man:

I do love it when a presenter calls things by their real name and puts a story in its proper context.



This is a glorious closing sentence by @skysarahjane on Andrew Tate, delivered in just the right tone. ~AA pic.twitter.com/F9VTtmdLkT — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 2, 2023

