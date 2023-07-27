Tributes have been paid to the “wise and visionary” Sinead O’Connor, who had a voice that “cracked stone”, following the Irish singer’s death at the age of 56.

Fellow musicians, composers and friends remembered the Dublin-born entertainer, who was described as “a warrior poet” by one collaborator.

In a Twitter post, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, who O’Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend.

“Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire!

“Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot.

“We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

“We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”

O’ Connor’s brutal response to Piers Morgan’s request that she appear on his Uncensored show has also been doing the rounds on social media.

The Nothing Compares To You singer was asked to appear on Piers’ new talk show shortly after the death of her son Shane O’ Connor, but rejected the TV host’s invitation.

Sinead shared a screenshot of the email she sent to Piers in response to the invitation, with the caption: “Piers Morgan’s been trying to get me on his breakfast show since Shaney died.

“Here’s what I emailed him in response: Hopefully you’ll chortle your tea out your nose.”

Sinead O’Connor’s response to the execrable Piers Morgan’s request that she appear on his show is legendary. Truly a loss. pic.twitter.com/zAvVWZOsvx — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) July 26, 2023

