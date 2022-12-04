On Friday, Akon appeared on Sky News’ morning show, where he discussed Kanye West.

During an interview the interview, the Senegalese-born rapper was asked about Ye’s praise of Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Sky News anchor Anna Jones asked Akon why does he still support Ye, he replied: “I show support for opinion and I think people will always have a specific opinion and I think the moment we get to the place where we close our minds up to other people’s opinion, it kind of doesn’t allow us to get to better know each other better know our mindsets and more than anything better know our movements.”

The “Locked Up” artist also added: “I think sometimes we should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation so we have a better solution for it.”

You can watch the interview in full below:

