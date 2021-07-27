A second athlete has dropped out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after refusing to face an Israeli opponent.
Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool failed to show up for his round 32 judoka clash withTohar Butbul and was immediatelysuspended byThe International Judo Foundation.
It comes after Fethi Nourine of Algeria also quit the contest last week because he might have had to fight Butbul, saying he was protesting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
The IJF didn’t immediately announce a reason why Abdalrasool didn’t compete. Sudanese Olympic officials also didn’t immediately comment.
“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics, but the Palestinian cause is bigger than all of this,” said Nourine.
Nourine‘s coach Amar Benikhlef told Algerian media: “We were not lucky with the draw. We got an Israeli opponent and that’s why we had to retire. We made the right decision.”
Nourine was supposed to face Abdalrasool for the right to meet Butbul.
Abdalrasool is the world’s 469th-ranked judoka in his weight class, while the accomplished Butbul is seventh.
Nourine also quit the World Judo Championships in 2019 right before he was scheduled to face Butbul.
Related: House prices almost triple over past two decades – while average salary is yet to double
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .