A school at the centre of a gender row that has sent right-wingers into a frenzy has confirmed that none of its pupils “identify as a cat or any other animal”.

Despite Piers Morgan suggesting that this is “going on in schools up and down the country”, the school at the heart of a debate that has dominated the news agenda this week has rubbished claims at the heart of the story.

In a statement to Schools Week, bosses at Aquinas Church of England Trust, which runs Rye College, said it wanted to “clarify that no children” at the school “identifies as a cat or any other animal”.

The video that was uploaded onto TikTok shows a brief, slightly ill-tempered discussion between a teacher and her students concerning the school’s inclusive policies.

The pupils assert their belief that there are only two genders and the teacher challenges them over it, but at no point is there a reference to any child identifying as a cat.

