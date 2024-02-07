The race for Oxford Chancellor is on, and it’s Rory Stewart who leads the charge with leading bookmaker William Hill.

The Balliol man is a shade of odds-on at 5/6 with the firm, who have opened betting on the role in reaction to Chris Patten’s resignation earlier this week, followed by former PM Theresa May, 7/4, and Sir Tony Blair at 4/1.

Odds of 13/2 suggest there’s an outside chance of Boris Johnson coming out on top of the voting, which will be held online for the first time, while former Pakistani PM Imran Khan rounds out the field of potential candidates at 10/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “There are a couple of quite obvious-looking options for the Oxford Chancellor job following Chris Patten’s resignation, not least Rory Stewart, who tops the early betting at 5/6.



“Theresa May probably has about the right CV too. She’s a former PM with fairly moderate Conservative views and looks Stewart’s main rival in the race at 7/4.

“Fellow former leaders Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson could be in the shake-up and can be backed at 4/1 and 13/2, respectively.”

