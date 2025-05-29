Robert Jenrick has been mocked for a video he shared in which he confronts people breaking through the barriers without paying on the London underground.
On Thursday, the shadow justice secretary posted a video on his social media account with the caption: “Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He’s not acting. So, I did.”
In the video, Jenrick waits by the barriers at a London Tube stop, looking out for people who go through without paying.
He then chases after them, confronting them for not paying and in some cases reporting them to Transport for London (TfL) staff.
The Tory MP finishes the video by claiming that fare-dodging was “chipping away at society”, saying it was the “same with bike theft, phone theft, tool theft, shoplifting, drugs in town centres and weird Turkish barber shops.”
The video was widely shared – and mocked – on social media.
Some suggested other rule breaches Jenrick could grass on people for…
Others highlighted how the Tory MP doesn’t exactly have a great history of sticking to laws and rules…
And it was also pointed out that, according to the latest stats, Jenrick’s constituency of Newark has a higher crime rate than London, so perhaps he should be worrying about matters closer to home.
It remains to be seen whether blistering content such as this from Jenrick will be enough to see him over the line for what feels like an inevitable Tory leadership contest looming on the horizon.
