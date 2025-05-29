Robert Jenrick has been mocked for a video he shared in which he confronts people breaking through the barriers without paying on the London underground.

On Thursday, the shadow justice secretary posted a video on his social media account with the caption: “Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He’s not acting. So, I did.”

In the video, Jenrick waits by the barriers at a London Tube stop, looking out for people who go through without paying.

He then chases after them, confronting them for not paying and in some cases reporting them to Transport for London (TfL) staff.

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground.



Lawbreaking is out of control.



He's not acting. So, I did.👇 pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

The Tory MP finishes the video by claiming that fare-dodging was “chipping away at society”, saying it was the “same with bike theft, phone theft, tool theft, shoplifting, drugs in town centres and weird Turkish barber shops.”

The video was widely shared – and mocked – on social media.

This is the most spectacularly Alan Partridge thing that has ever happened, and I include Alan Partridge. https://t.co/80PPMDnFG5 — The Secret Barrister 🦋 (@BarristerSecret) May 29, 2025

Don't even know where to start with 'that' Jenrick video.



"The state needs to reassert itself" – maybe if you hadn't spend a decade and a half decimating state capacity in the name of ideology 🤷‍♂️ — Connor Naismith MP (@connor_naismith) May 29, 2025

very tempted to dodge a tube fare just so I can tell Robert Jenrick to bog off pic.twitter.com/gvyfVt5Lio — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 29, 2025

Some suggested other rule breaches Jenrick could grass on people for…

Robert Jenrick just marched into my flat and logged me out of my girlfriend's netflix — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) May 29, 2025

Others highlighted how the Tory MP doesn’t exactly have a great history of sticking to laws and rules…

Lawbreaking is "out of control", says well-known respecter of laws and rules, Robert Jenrick pic.twitter.com/LMKjD1Xuqe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 29, 2025

And it was also pointed out that, according to the latest stats, Jenrick’s constituency of Newark has a higher crime rate than London, so perhaps he should be worrying about matters closer to home.

Based on the most recent data, Robert Jenrick’s constituency has a higher crime rate than London



Why is he not donning a cape & chasing shoplifters or those carrying knives in his own patch? It’s performative outrage by a man who oversaw the destruction of the state for 14 years — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) May 29, 2025

It remains to be seen whether blistering content such as this from Jenrick will be enough to see him over the line for what feels like an inevitable Tory leadership contest looming on the horizon.

