Stephen Bear has been placed on suicide watch in prison and is a “broken man”, according to a source.

Last Friday (March 3) Bear was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner, Georgia Harrison.

Now, a source has claimed he has been “crying for days” in his cell at HMP Chelmsford and was “completely unprepared” for prison.

The source told the Sun that Bear hadn’t expected to be given a custodial sentence for his crimes,

“He is at his lowest ebb”

Bear has allegedly been put on an ACCT (Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork) plan at HMP Chelmsford, which is for prisoners who are at risk of self-harm or suicide.

“He is at his lowest ebb and has been crying for days,” the source said.

“He never expected he would be jailed and is completely unprepared.

“Whatever anyone thinks about him, right now he is a broken man and feels awful for putting his family through this.

“His family members are very concerned for his wellbeing. It’s hard for them to see him suffer like this alone.”

“Continued support”

The source added that Bear’s family will “continue to support him” until he finishes his sentence.

Bear, 33, was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.

He shared CCTV footage of himself and he Love Island star having sex, and uploaded it to OnlyFans, making more than £40,000 from the clip.

Along with the custodial sentence he was handed last week, he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Harrison.

Following the sentence, Harrison told reporters outside the court: “Today’s sentence is a vindication of what I’ve been put through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously,” she said.

“I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets in waiving my anonymity.”

