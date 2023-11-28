Reform Party leader Richard Tice went on a 40-second tirade about CO2 in a video that is so rudimentary in its understanding of climate science that it could have been debunked by a pre-schooler.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tice went in to bat for the chemical compound responsible for supercharging the natural greenhouse effect, describing it as nothing more than “plant food”.

“People are making out that is some form of poison”, the Reform Party leader said, “it’s not”.

“It’s responsible for photosynthesis without which we get no plants, no food, we all die. You’ve got to challenge the mainstream narrative on this.”

Co2 is crucial to supporting life on earth, but the issue raised by climate scientists is that it is the chemical causing global temperature to rise.

Unlike oxygen or nitrogen, greenhouse gases like CO2 absorb heat radiating from the Earth’s surface and re-release it in all directions—including back toward the Earth’s surface, causing warming.

This year is already set to be easily the warmest year on record and things are likely to get much worse unless we act faster to cut our emissions, making large parts of the planet inhabitable.

Tice’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise, however. It has been revealed by DeSmog that the Reform Party Took £135,000 from climate science deniers and fossil fuel interests in 2023.

So that clears that one up.

Reform Party Took £135,000 from Climate Science Deniers and Fossil Fuel Interests in 2023



🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️https://t.co/Z9OdFUwYF9 — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) November 26, 2023

Related: ‘Loopy’ Liz Truss backs Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign