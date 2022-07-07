Boris Johnson blamed the ‘herd instinct’ at Westminster for the tidal wave of opposition which ultimately swept him away.

He left little doubt that he believes his Cabinet colleagues and Tory critics have made a big error in pushing him out of No 10.

Operation Save Big Dog may have ultimately failed, but the Prime Minister was still prepared to snarl at those who took the “eccentric” decision to force him out.

He blamed the “herd instinct” at Westminster and suggested that removing him from office was an affront to the millions of voters who gave him the landslide election victory in 2019.

"I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me".



Boris Johnson concludes his speech by saying "even if things seem dark now, our future together is golden".



Latest: https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal



📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/z87XzbQC8g — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 7, 2022

Wants to stay in Downing Street

Former prime minister Sir John Major has said it would be “unwise and may be unsustainable” for Boris Johnson to remain in office while a new Tory leader is elected.

Sir John warned Mr Johnson would continue to have the power of patronage and the ability to make decisions affecting the lives of people across the country despite losing the support of his MPs and ministers.

He warned the new interim Cabinet appointed by Mr Johnson following the wave of resignations this week may not be able to “restrain him”.

Speech reactions

His resignation speech has not been met with much praise, to put it mildly:

1.

"Boris Johnson right until the last demonstrating levels of self-obsession that even in the crucible of politics are absolutely off the scale."



James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech. @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/7ckVU3QyK8 — LBC (@LBC) July 7, 2022

2.

He's treating it like an acceptance speech, rather than he's just been told to fuck off by the vast majority of his colleagues — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2022

3.

Boris Johnson quits as he led – boasting, blathering & blaming everyone but himself. What a terrible final speech by a man who turned out to be a truly terrible Prime Minister. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson’s resignation speech in full. pic.twitter.com/fCymrXVQ0L — Alice (@Backpainandwine) July 7, 2022

5.

Johnson is the third PM to fall in six years because there is no solution to the deep economic and environmental crisis we face that picks our pockets and steals our future.



Real change isn't a new Tory PM but a new politics to redistribute wealth and power. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 7, 2022

6.

7.

Summary of Johnson's speech:



"It wasn't me" — The Neglectful Gardener: @RebootGB #NFNFNE 🐟🇺🇦 (@SimonPease1) July 7, 2022

8.

He hasn’t resigned as PM or as Tory leader. He says he will. That’s all. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) July 7, 2022

9.

Not one single syllable of apology, contrition or recognition of the damage he has done…



Not one. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 7, 2022

10.

I’m sorry I was so successful and they didn’t listen to me — ollie masters (@olliemasters) July 7, 2022

11.

Tremendous resignation speech from @BorisJohnson rich with dignity and grace. For anyone who missed it and doesn’t have the time to listen to it in its entirety, I’ll paraphrase:

“I’m amazing. You all still love me. My party are a bunch of back-stabbing cunts.”#ByeByeBoJo — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) July 7, 2022

12.

Have I missed the bit where he said sorry? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 7, 2022

13.

Soz 200,000 of your friends, family, parents died of Covid due to our mishandling but.. "thems the breaks" (theme tune plays) — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 7, 2022

14.

Poor little Johnson playing the victim – “after months of relentless sledging” – is hilariously pathetic. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 7, 2022

15.

This is so bizarre. He’s delivering him speech to Steve Bray playing Bye Bye Boris in the background — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 7, 2022

Here is Frankie Boyle’s take on it!

Basically a spoken word version of My Way — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) July 7, 2022

