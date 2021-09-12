In the latest cringe-worthy Tory photo opp, Jacob Rees-Mogg was pictured zooming down a zip wire in a tweed suit earlier this week.
With the flags of Wales and United Kingdom in his hand, the Conservative zoomed down Velocity 2 – dubbed “the fastest zip line in the world” – at Zip World, in North Wales.
It isn’t the first time that a Tory politician has been spotted on a zip wire either, of course. Back in 2012, who can forget, Boris Johnson got stuck on one in the capital.
New Jacob Rees-Mogg on a zipwire pics just dropped pic.twitter.com/bhmgn7bgCv— Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) September 10, 2021
More pics: pic.twitter.com/RDpiFwNqBF— Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) September 10, 2021
Reactions
1.
What fresh hell is this?— Mat (@_Hydrofish) September 10, 2021
2.
3.
What’s it with Tories and zipwires pic.twitter.com/om3FeZHjCS— a ressentiment woman (@ANNVYSHINSKY) September 11, 2021
4.
Does this mean hes running for prime minister?— a c (@ywn65858) September 11, 2021
5.
Oh Christ now this. This place is finished. A global laughing stock.— Brendan May (@bmay) September 10, 2021
Goodnight. #idiocracy #brexitbritain pic.twitter.com/Glc4mMb2jh
6.
Testing new delivery methods now BREXIT has turned to s**t?— Breezy 💙NHS (@proleyboy) September 11, 2021
7.
Whats going down hill quicker, Bog brush on a zip line or the UK under this tory Government?— Steve D Watercolour Artist (@ZippieSteve) September 11, 2021
8.
I now want this photoshopped, with no wire and a rocket pack. https://t.co/GTaqmaKE4N— Lee Rotherham (@DrBrexit) September 11, 2021
