Horrifying details of Boris Johnson’s scant understanding of Britain’s split with the EU have resurfaced as Britain continues to grapple with life outside the single market.

A substack penned in 2021 by his former chief aide Dominic Cummings demonstrates that it wasn’t until 2020 that the ex-PM finally got to grips with what an exit from the bloc looked like.

Cummings recollects that Johnson had to be kept out of negotiations as much as possible because he “didn’t understand them”.

“He wouldn’t read the papers. He constantly shifted positions, sometimes urging maximum aggression then suddenly collapsing.”

Johnson’s former ally recollected that it was all he could do to keep the so-called “trolley” from bouncing between “relatively narrow rails”.

And then the moment of realisation finally arrived: